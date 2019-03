Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500) Women, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

John Isner (3), United States, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (4), Argentina, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Nick Kyrgios, Australia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2).

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Women First Round

Sloane Stephens (1), United States, def. Pauline Parmentier, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Mihaela Buzarnescu (4), Romania, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Timea Babos, Hungary, def. Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Danielle Collins (2), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Zheng Saisai (7), China, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

