Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

February 27, 2019 7:25 pm
 
Wednesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: Men, $1.78 million (ATP500)
Women, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Second Round

John Isner (3), United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

John Millman (8), Australia, def. Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, 6-0, 6-2.

Women
First Round

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, def. Sloane Stephens (1), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Zheng Saisai (7), China, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Donna Vekic (3), Croatia, def. Christina McHale, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles

Women
First Round

Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, and Irina Khromacheva (2), Russia, def. Paula Kania, Poland, and Yana Sizikova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

