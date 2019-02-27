Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Abilene Christian defeats Texas A&M-CC 73-64

February 27, 2019 11:10 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jaren Lewis and Jaylen Franklin scored 16 points apiece as Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-64 on Wednesday night. Hayden Farquhar added 12 points, Payten Ricks scored 11 and Joe Pleasant had 10 for the Wildcats.

Jashawn Talton had 18 points and six rebounds for the Islanders (11-17, 6-9 Southland Conference). Kareem South added 15 points. Emmanuel Toney had seven rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Islanders for the season. Abilene Christian defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 78-71 on Jan. 30. Abilene Christian (22-6, 11-4) will seek its fifth straight road victory on Saturday when the team visits Central Arkansas. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi takes on UIW on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

