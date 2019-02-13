Abilene Christian rolls to 64-48 win over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jaren Lewis scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds as Abilene Christian rolled to a 64-48 win over Nicholls State Wednesday night.

Lewis was 6 of 11 from the field for the Wildcats (20-5, 9-3 Southland Conference) who have won four of the last five. Jalone Friday added 12 points and eight rebounds and B.J. Maxwell had 11 points and five rebounds. Jaylen Franklin had eight assists and six rebounds in addition to his seven points.

Maxwell and Payten Ricks traded 3-pointers to start the game as the Wildcats led all the way and were up by 14 at the break. Nicholls State was held to just 16 points in the first half, a season low for the Colonels (11-13, 4-7) who have lost six of the last seven.

Kevin Johnson scored 15 points with five rebounds and Jeremiah Jefferson added nine points and six rebounds for Nicholls State.

