Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Acquaah scores 23, leads California Baptist in 94-44 romp

February 8, 2019 12:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Milan Acquaah scored 23 points, Jeremy Smith and Jordan Heading added 15 points each, California Baptist tied a school record with 18 3-pointers and walloped Chicago State 94-44 Thursday night.

Acquaah scored 20 points by halftime when the Lancers (12-10, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference) drained 11 treys and took a 49-13 lead. California Baptist, playing its inaugural Division I season, squeaked past Chicago State 77-75 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer Jan. 12, the school’s first D-I road win.

Acquaah, Smith and Heading each had four 3-pointers for California Baptist. The Lancers scored 20 points off 12 Chicago State turnovers and dominated the boards 49-28.

Travon Bell scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for Chicago State (3-21, 0-9), which is on a 13-game losing streak. The Cougars are 0-17 on the road.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.