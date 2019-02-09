Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Adams leads S. Utah past Idaho St. 78-72

February 9, 2019 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Andre Adams had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to a 78-72 win over Idaho State on Saturday.

Cameron Oluyitan had 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (12-10, 7-6 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Dre Marin added 13 points. Jacob Calloway had 13 points for the home team.

Kelvin Jones had 16 points for the Bengals (9-13, 5-8). Brandon Boyd added 16 points. Balint Mocsan had 13 points.

The Thunderbirds leveled the season series against the Bengals with the win. Idaho State defeated Southern Utah 88-68 on Jan. 3. Southern Utah takes on Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Idaho State faces Montana State at home on Thursday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.