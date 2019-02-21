Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Affidavit: Former Kansas coach catalogued stolen underwear

February 21, 2019 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court documents say a former volunteer volleyball coach at the University of Kansas stole dozens of pairs of underwear from players and catalogued them in labeled plastic storage containers.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the police affidavit released Wednesday says that a search of 23-year-old Skyler Yee’s home uncovered a 40-drawer clear plastic storage container. Drawers with underwear tucked inside were labeled with the names of current and former university players and one member of an under-18 volleyball league that he coached. The search also yielded other storage containers, shoes, bras and sex toys from “unidentified owners.”

Yee was charged this month with 15 counts, including burglary and theft. He resigned last month from his university coaching duties. Defense attorney Casey Meek said previously that Yee maintains his innocence.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.