After heavy snowfall, skies clearing for Vonn’s last race

February 10, 2019 4:20 am
 
ARE, Sweden (AP) — After heavy early-morning snowfall, the skies have cleared for Lindsey Vonn’s final race.

Vonn is retiring after the downhill at the world championships Sunday.

The race is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) with Vonn starting third in a field of 37 skiers.

Battling pain in both of her surgically repaired knees, the 34-year-old Vonn recently moved up her retirement date. She then crashed in Tuesday’s super-G and will race for the last time with a black eye and bruised rib.

Vonn goes out as the most successful female skier of all time with 82 World Cup wins.

