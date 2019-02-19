Listen Live Sports

Agee, McGill lift Iona over Quinnipiac 81-77

February 19, 2019 9:48 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Tajuan Agee had 27 points plus 12 rebounds as Iona edged past Quinnipiac 81-77 on Tuesday night. Rickey McGill added 21 points for the Gaels, while E.J. Crawford chipped in 20. Crawford also had 10 rebounds for the Gaels.

Cameron Young had 30 points for the Bobcats (14-12, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Rich Kelly added 18 points. Tyrese Williams had eight rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Quinnipiac defeated Iona 66-65 on Feb. 8. Iona (11-15, 9-6) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Friday when the team travels to Manhattan. Quinnipiac matches up against Monmouth on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

