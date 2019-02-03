Listen Live Sports

Aguero hat trick leads Man City to 3-1 victory over Arsenal

February 3, 2019 1:45 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Aguero scored his 10th Premier League hat trick on Sunday to lead Manchester City to a 3-1 victory over Arsenal and close the gap on leader Liverpool to two points.

It was an unconventional treble for the striker, using his head, right foot — and left arm.

Having scored after 24 seconds in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss at Newcastle, Aguero had to wait a little bit longer — 48 seconds — to put City in front against Arsenal. The Argentine dived to head Aymeric Laporte’s cross past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

After Laurent Koscielny leveled for Arsenal in the 11th, Aguero was on target again in the 44th after meeting Raheem Sterling’s delivery with a tap-in at the far post.

The third goal came in untidy fashion as the ball bounced off his arm as he slid in to bundle it over the line after Leno pushed on Sterling’s cross.

Arsenal tumbled to sixth place after Manchester United beat Leicester 1-0 in Sunday’s other game.

While City moved ahead of Tottenham into second place, leader Liverpool is not in action until Monday against West Ham.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

