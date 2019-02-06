|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|50
|32
|12
|6
|0
|70
|162
|141
|Bridgeport
|49
|26
|17
|4
|2
|58
|150
|153
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|25
|17
|3
|2
|55
|158
|147
|Providence
|47
|24
|16
|6
|1
|55
|150
|132
|Springfield
|49
|21
|18
|6
|4
|52
|167
|160
|Hershey
|47
|24
|20
|0
|3
|51
|125
|143
|WB/Scranton
|47
|23
|19
|4
|1
|51
|153
|140
|Hartford
|48
|19
|23
|3
|3
|44
|140
|168
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|46
|28
|13
|3
|2
|61
|151
|134
|Syracuse
|44
|28
|13
|2
|1
|59
|166
|117
|Toronto
|47
|24
|16
|4
|3
|55
|167
|164
|Utica
|48
|24
|19
|3
|2
|53
|151
|167
|Cleveland
|47
|22
|20
|4
|1
|49
|140
|162
|Belleville
|49
|21
|23
|2
|3
|47
|151
|165
|Binghamton
|50
|21
|24
|5
|0
|47
|137
|170
|Laval
|47
|19
|20
|4
|4
|46
|122
|134
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|49
|27
|15
|3
|4
|61
|144
|139
|Iowa
|48
|25
|16
|4
|3
|57
|159
|138
|Chicago
|46
|25
|15
|5
|1
|56
|163
|136
|Milwaukee
|48
|22
|17
|8
|1
|53
|130
|132
|Rockford
|48
|21
|19
|3
|5
|50
|113
|134
|Texas
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|152
|142
|San Antonio
|46
|23
|21
|2
|0
|48
|122
|130
|Manitoba
|46
|20
|21
|3
|2
|45
|116
|144
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|41
|26
|9
|2
|4
|58
|139
|106
|Bakersfield
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|150
|123
|San Diego
|42
|24
|13
|2
|3
|53
|151
|133
|Tucson
|42
|23
|14
|4
|1
|51
|139
|130
|Colorado
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|127
|135
|Stockton
|45
|18
|22
|4
|1
|41
|156
|183
|Ontario
|41
|13
|22
|4
|2
|32
|122
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO
Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1
Utica 4, Springfield 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 2
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Bakersfield 6, Ontario 2
Colorado 5, Tucson 4, OT
San Diego 4, Iowa 1
Hershey 3, Belleville 2, SO
Belleville 7, Toronto 6, OT
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, SO
Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1
Iowa 4, San Jose 2
Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1
Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1
Hershey 4, Springfield 2
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
