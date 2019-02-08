Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

February 8, 2019 10:36 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 50 32 12 6 0 70 162 141
Bridgeport 50 26 18 4 2 58 151 155
Providence 48 25 16 6 1 57 152 133
Lehigh Valley 48 25 18 3 2 55 160 152
Springfield 50 21 19 6 4 52 168 167
Hershey 47 24 20 0 3 51 125 143
WB/Scranton 48 23 20 4 1 51 154 142
Hartford 49 19 24 3 3 44 140 174
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 47 29 13 3 2 63 158 135
Syracuse 45 29 13 2 1 61 172 117
Toronto 47 24 16 4 3 55 167 164
Utica 49 25 19 3 2 55 156 169
Cleveland 47 22 20 4 1 49 140 162
Belleville 50 22 23 2 3 49 156 167
Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170
Laval 48 19 21 4 4 46 124 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 49 27 15 3 4 61 144 139
Iowa 48 25 16 4 3 57 159 138
Chicago 46 25 15 5 1 56 163 136
Rockford 50 23 19 3 5 54 118 136
Milwaukee 49 22 18 8 1 53 130 133
Texas 46 23 18 3 2 51 153 142
San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130
Manitoba 46 20 21 3 2 45 116 144
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 41 26 9 2 4 58 139 106
Bakersfield 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 123
San Diego 43 24 14 2 3 53 154 139
Tucson 43 23 15 4 1 51 140 133
Colorado 43 22 17 3 1 48 127 135
Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183
Ontario 42 14 22 4 2 34 128 174

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1

Hershey 4, Springfield 2

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO

Rockford 2, WB/Scranton 1

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Ontario 6, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

