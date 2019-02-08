All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 50 32 12 6 0 70 162 141 Bridgeport 50 26 18 4 2 58 151 155 Providence 48 25 16 6 1 57 152 133 Lehigh Valley 48 25 18 3 2 55 160 152 Springfield 50 21 19 6 4 52 168 167 Hershey 47 24 20 0 3 51 125 143 WB/Scranton 48 23 20 4 1 51 154 142 Hartford 49 19 24 3 3 44 140 174 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 47 29 13 3 2 63 158 135 Syracuse 45 29 13 2 1 61 172 117 Toronto 47 24 16 4 3 55 167 164 Utica 49 25 19 3 2 55 156 169 Cleveland 47 22 20 4 1 49 140 162 Belleville 50 22 23 2 3 49 156 167 Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170 Laval 48 19 21 4 4 46 124 139 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 49 27 15 3 4 61 144 139 Iowa 48 25 16 4 3 57 159 138 Chicago 46 25 15 5 1 56 163 136 Rockford 50 23 19 3 5 54 118 136 Milwaukee 49 22 18 8 1 53 130 133 Texas 46 23 18 3 2 51 153 142 San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130 Manitoba 46 20 21 3 2 45 116 144 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 41 26 9 2 4 58 139 106 Bakersfield 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 123 San Diego 43 24 14 2 3 53 154 139 Tucson 43 23 15 4 1 51 140 133 Colorado 43 22 17 3 1 48 127 135 Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183 Ontario 42 14 22 4 2 34 128 174

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1

Hershey 4, Springfield 2

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO

Rockford 2, WB/Scranton 1

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Ontario 6, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

