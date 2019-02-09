Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 9, 2019 6:41 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 50 32 12 6 0 70 162 141
Bridgeport 50 26 18 4 2 58 151 155
Providence 48 25 16 6 1 57 152 133
Lehigh Valley 48 25 18 3 2 55 160 152
WB/Scranton 49 24 20 4 1 53 159 144
Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171
Hershey 47 24 20 0 3 51 125 143
Hartford 49 19 24 3 3 44 140 174
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 47 29 13 3 2 63 158 135
Syracuse 45 29 13 2 1 61 172 117
Toronto 48 25 16 4 3 57 171 166
Utica 49 25 19 3 2 55 156 169
Cleveland 47 22 20 4 1 49 140 162
Belleville 50 22 23 2 3 49 156 167
Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170
Laval 48 19 21 4 4 46 124 139
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 49 27 15 3 4 61 144 139
Iowa 49 26 16 4 3 59 164 142
Chicago 47 26 15 5 1 58 166 138
Rockford 50 23 19 3 5 54 118 136
Milwaukee 51 22 19 9 1 54 134 141
Texas 46 23 18 3 2 51 153 142
San Antonio 47 23 21 3 0 49 126 135
Manitoba 46 20 21 3 2 45 116 144
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 42 26 10 2 4 58 140 109
Bakersfield 45 27 15 2 1 57 153 124
San Diego 44 25 14 2 3 55 160 143
Tucson 43 23 15 4 1 51 140 133
Colorado 44 23 17 3 1 50 131 137
Stockton 46 18 23 4 1 41 158 187
Ontario 43 14 23 4 2 34 132 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Hershey 4, Springfield 2

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO

Rockford 2, WB/Scranton 1

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Ontario 6, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Binghamton at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.