All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 50 32 12 6 0 70 162 141 Bridgeport 50 26 18 4 2 58 151 155 Providence 48 25 16 6 1 57 152 133 Lehigh Valley 48 25 18 3 2 55 160 152 WB/Scranton 49 24 20 4 1 53 159 144 Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171 Hershey 47 24 20 0 3 51 125 143 Hartford 49 19 24 3 3 44 140 174 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 47 29 13 3 2 63 158 135 Syracuse 45 29 13 2 1 61 172 117 Toronto 48 25 16 4 3 57 171 166 Utica 49 25 19 3 2 55 156 169 Cleveland 48 22 21 4 1 49 142 165 Belleville 50 22 23 2 3 49 156 167 Binghamton 51 22 24 5 0 49 140 172 Laval 48 19 21 4 4 46 124 139 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 49 27 15 3 4 61 144 139 Iowa 49 26 16 4 3 59 164 142 Chicago 47 26 15 5 1 58 166 138 Rockford 50 23 19 3 5 54 118 136 Milwaukee 51 22 19 9 1 54 134 141 Texas 46 23 18 3 2 51 153 142 San Antonio 47 23 21 3 0 49 126 135 Manitoba 46 20 21 3 2 45 116 144 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 42 26 10 2 4 58 140 109 Bakersfield 45 27 15 2 1 57 153 124 San Diego 44 25 14 2 3 55 160 143 Tucson 43 23 15 4 1 51 140 133 Colorado 44 23 17 3 1 50 131 137 Stockton 46 18 23 4 1 41 158 187 Ontario 43 14 23 4 2 34 132 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1

Hershey 4, Springfield 2

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO

Rockford 2, WB/Scranton 1

Texas 1, Milwaukee 0

Ontario 6, San Diego 3

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

