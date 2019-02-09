|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|51
|32
|12
|6
|1
|71
|164
|144
|Bridgeport
|51
|27
|18
|4
|2
|60
|155
|157
|Providence
|49
|25
|17
|6
|1
|57
|154
|137
|Lehigh Valley
|49
|25
|19
|3
|2
|55
|161
|154
|Hershey
|48
|25
|20
|0
|3
|53
|128
|145
|WB/Scranton
|50
|24
|21
|4
|1
|53
|160
|148
|Springfield
|51
|21
|20
|6
|4
|52
|170
|171
|Hartford
|50
|20
|24
|3
|3
|46
|142
|175
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|48
|29
|14
|3
|2
|63
|160
|140
|Syracuse
|45
|29
|13
|2
|1
|61
|172
|117
|Toronto
|48
|25
|16
|4
|3
|57
|171
|166
|Utica
|50
|26
|19
|3
|2
|57
|161
|171
|Belleville
|51
|23
|23
|2
|3
|51
|162
|170
|Cleveland
|48
|22
|21
|4
|1
|49
|142
|165
|Binghamton
|51
|22
|24
|5
|0
|49
|140
|172
|Laval
|49
|19
|22
|4
|4
|46
|127
|145
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|50
|28
|15
|3
|4
|63
|148
|140
|Iowa
|50
|27
|16
|4
|3
|61
|167
|144
|Chicago
|47
|26
|15
|5
|1
|58
|166
|138
|Rockford
|51
|23
|20
|3
|5
|54
|121
|141
|Milwaukee
|51
|22
|19
|9
|1
|54
|134
|141
|Texas
|47
|23
|19
|3
|2
|51
|155
|145
|San Antonio
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|128
|138
|Manitoba
|47
|21
|21
|3
|2
|47
|119
|146
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|42
|26
|10
|2
|4
|58
|140
|109
|Bakersfield
|45
|27
|15
|2
|1
|57
|153
|124
|San Diego
|44
|25
|14
|2
|3
|55
|160
|143
|Tucson
|44
|24
|15
|4
|1
|53
|145
|136
|Colorado
|44
|23
|17
|3
|1
|50
|131
|137
|Stockton
|46
|18
|23
|4
|1
|41
|158
|187
|Ontario
|43
|14
|23
|4
|2
|34
|132
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 5, Charlotte 1
Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1
Hershey 4, Springfield 2
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1, SO
Rockford 2, WB/Scranton 1
Texas 1, Milwaukee 0
Ontario 6, San Diego 3
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 7, Springfield 1
Syracuse 6, Hartford 0
Belleville 5, Laval 2
Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT
Rockford 3, Tucson 1
WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 4, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1
San Diego 6, Ontario 4
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Belleville 6, Laval 3
Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1
Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
Tucson 5, Rockford 3
Utica 5, Rochester 2
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
