AHL At A Glance

February 10, 2019 12:03 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 51 32 12 6 1 71 164 144
Bridgeport 51 27 18 4 2 60 155 157
Providence 49 25 17 6 1 57 154 137
Lehigh Valley 49 25 19 3 2 55 161 154
Hershey 48 25 20 0 3 53 128 145
WB/Scranton 50 24 21 4 1 53 160 148
Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171
Hartford 50 20 24 3 3 46 142 175
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 48 29 14 3 2 63 160 140
Syracuse 45 29 13 2 1 61 172 117
Toronto 48 25 16 4 3 57 171 166
Utica 50 26 19 3 2 57 161 171
Belleville 51 23 23 2 3 51 162 170
Cleveland 48 22 21 4 1 49 142 165
Binghamton 51 22 24 5 0 49 140 172
Laval 49 19 22 4 4 46 127 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 50 28 15 3 4 63 148 140
Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144
Chicago 47 26 15 5 1 58 166 138
Rockford 51 23 20 3 5 54 121 141
Milwaukee 51 22 19 9 1 54 134 141
Texas 47 23 19 3 2 51 155 145
San Antonio 48 23 21 4 0 50 128 138
Manitoba 47 21 21 3 2 47 119 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 42 26 10 2 4 58 140 109
Bakersfield 45 27 15 2 1 57 153 124
San Diego 44 25 14 2 3 55 160 143
Tucson 44 24 15 4 1 53 145 136
Colorado 45 23 18 3 1 50 133 143
Stockton 47 19 23 4 1 43 164 189
Ontario 43 14 23 4 2 34 132 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Rockford 3

Utica 5, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Stockton 6, Colorado 2

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

