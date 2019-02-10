All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 51 32 12 6 1 71 164 144 Bridgeport 51 27 18 4 2 60 155 157 Providence 50 26 17 6 1 59 158 137 Lehigh Valley 49 25 19 3 2 55 161 154 Hershey 48 25 20 0 3 53 128 145 WB/Scranton 50 24 21 4 1 53 160 148 Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171 Hartford 50 20 24 3 3 46 142 175 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 48 29 14 3 2 63 160 140 Syracuse 46 29 14 2 1 61 172 121 Toronto 48 25 16 4 3 57 171 166 Utica 50 26 19 3 2 57 161 171 Belleville 51 23 23 2 3 51 162 170 Cleveland 48 22 21 4 1 49 142 165 Binghamton 51 22 24 5 0 49 140 172 Laval 49 19 22 4 4 46 127 145 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 50 28 15 3 4 63 148 140 Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144 Chicago 47 26 15 5 1 58 166 138 Rockford 51 23 20 3 5 54 121 141 Milwaukee 51 22 19 9 1 54 134 141 Texas 47 23 19 3 2 51 155 145 San Antonio 48 23 21 4 0 50 128 138 Manitoba 47 21 21 3 2 47 119 146 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 46 28 15 2 1 59 160 125 San Jose 42 26 10 2 4 58 140 109 San Diego 45 25 15 2 3 55 161 150 Tucson 44 24 15 4 1 53 145 136 Colorado 45 23 18 3 1 50 133 143 Stockton 47 19 23 4 1 43 164 189 Ontario 43 14 23 4 2 34 132 180

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Rockford 3

Utica 5, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Stockton 6, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Providence 4, Syracuse 0

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

