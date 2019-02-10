|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|51
|32
|12
|6
|1
|71
|164
|144
|Bridgeport
|52
|28
|18
|4
|2
|62
|160
|161
|Providence
|50
|26
|17
|6
|1
|59
|158
|137
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|26
|19
|3
|2
|57
|166
|156
|Hershey
|48
|25
|20
|0
|3
|53
|128
|145
|WB/Scranton
|50
|24
|21
|4
|1
|53
|160
|148
|Springfield
|51
|21
|20
|6
|4
|52
|170
|171
|Hartford
|51
|20
|25
|3
|3
|46
|144
|180
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|48
|29
|14
|3
|2
|63
|160
|140
|Syracuse
|46
|29
|14
|2
|1
|61
|172
|121
|Toronto
|49
|25
|16
|5
|3
|58
|174
|170
|Utica
|51
|26
|19
|4
|2
|58
|165
|176
|Belleville
|52
|24
|23
|2
|3
|53
|166
|173
|Binghamton
|52
|23
|24
|5
|0
|51
|144
|175
|Cleveland
|49
|22
|21
|5
|1
|50
|145
|169
|Laval
|49
|19
|22
|4
|4
|46
|127
|145
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|50
|28
|15
|3
|4
|63
|148
|140
|Iowa
|50
|27
|16
|4
|3
|61
|167
|144
|Chicago
|47
|26
|15
|5
|1
|58
|166
|138
|Rockford
|51
|23
|20
|3
|5
|54
|121
|141
|Milwaukee
|51
|22
|19
|9
|1
|54
|134
|141
|Texas
|48
|23
|20
|3
|2
|51
|155
|147
|San Antonio
|48
|23
|21
|4
|0
|50
|128
|138
|Manitoba
|48
|22
|21
|3
|2
|49
|121
|146
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|59
|160
|125
|San Jose
|42
|26
|10
|2
|4
|58
|140
|109
|San Diego
|45
|25
|15
|2
|3
|55
|161
|150
|Tucson
|44
|24
|15
|4
|1
|53
|145
|136
|Colorado
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|133
|143
|Stockton
|47
|19
|23
|4
|1
|43
|164
|189
|Ontario
|43
|14
|23
|4
|2
|34
|132
|180
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 2, Bridgeport 1
Rochester 7, Springfield 1
Syracuse 6, Hartford 0
Belleville 5, Laval 2
Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT
Rockford 3, Tucson 1
WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 4, Stockton 2
Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1
San Diego 6, Ontario 4
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Toronto 4, Springfield 2
Belleville 6, Laval 3
Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1
Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
Tucson 5, Rockford 3
Utica 5, Rochester 2
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Stockton 6, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1
Binghamton 4, Cleveland 3, OT
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, OT
Manitoba 2, Texas 0
Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2
Providence 4, Syracuse 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 3, OT
Chicago at Grand Rapids, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.