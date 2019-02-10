Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 10, 2019 7:48 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 52 32 13 6 1 71 165 146
Bridgeport 52 28 18 4 2 62 160 161
Providence 50 26 17 6 1 59 158 137
Lehigh Valley 50 26 19 3 2 57 166 156
Hershey 49 26 20 0 3 55 130 146
WB/Scranton 50 24 21 4 1 53 160 148
Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171
Hartford 51 20 25 3 3 46 144 180
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 48 29 14 3 2 63 160 140
Syracuse 46 29 14 2 1 61 172 121
Toronto 49 25 16 5 3 58 174 170
Utica 51 26 19 4 2 58 165 176
Belleville 52 24 23 2 3 53 166 173
Binghamton 52 23 24 5 0 51 144 175
Cleveland 49 22 21 5 1 50 145 169
Laval 49 19 22 4 4 46 127 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 28 16 3 4 63 149 144
Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144
Chicago 48 27 15 5 1 60 170 139
Rockford 51 23 20 3 5 54 121 141
Milwaukee 51 22 19 9 1 54 134 141
Texas 48 23 20 3 2 51 155 147
San Antonio 48 23 21 4 0 50 128 138
Manitoba 48 22 21 3 2 49 121 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 46 28 15 2 1 59 160 125
San Jose 43 26 11 2 4 58 143 113
San Diego 45 25 15 2 3 55 161 150
Tucson 44 24 15 4 1 53 145 136
Colorado 45 23 18 3 1 50 133 143
Stockton 47 19 23 4 1 43 164 189
Ontario 44 15 23 4 2 36 136 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 2, Bridgeport 1

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Rochester 7, Springfield 1

Syracuse 6, Hartford 0

Belleville 5, Laval 2

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4, OT

Rockford 3, Tucson 1

WB/Scranton 5, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 4, Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 1

San Diego 6, Ontario 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Toronto 4, Springfield 2

Belleville 6, Laval 3

Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1

Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO

Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Texas 2

Tucson 5, Rockford 3

Utica 5, Rochester 2

Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Stockton 6, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Cleveland 3, OT

Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, OT

Manitoba 2, Texas 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2

Providence 4, Syracuse 0

Belleville 4, Toronto 3, OT

Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1

Ontario 4, San Jose 3

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.