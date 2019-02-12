|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|52
|32
|13
|6
|1
|71
|165
|146
|Bridgeport
|52
|28
|18
|4
|2
|62
|160
|161
|Providence
|50
|26
|17
|6
|1
|59
|158
|137
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|26
|19
|3
|2
|57
|166
|156
|Hershey
|49
|26
|20
|0
|3
|55
|130
|146
|WB/Scranton
|50
|24
|21
|4
|1
|53
|160
|148
|Springfield
|51
|21
|20
|6
|4
|52
|170
|171
|Hartford
|51
|20
|25
|3
|3
|46
|144
|180
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|49
|29
|15
|3
|2
|63
|162
|145
|Syracuse
|46
|29
|14
|2
|1
|61
|172
|121
|Toronto
|49
|25
|16
|5
|3
|58
|174
|170
|Utica
|51
|26
|19
|4
|2
|58
|165
|176
|Belleville
|52
|24
|23
|2
|3
|53
|166
|173
|Cleveland
|50
|23
|21
|5
|1
|52
|150
|171
|Binghamton
|52
|23
|24
|5
|0
|51
|144
|175
|Laval
|49
|19
|22
|4
|4
|46
|127
|145
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|51
|28
|16
|3
|4
|63
|149
|144
|Iowa
|50
|27
|16
|4
|3
|61
|167
|144
|Chicago
|48
|27
|15
|5
|1
|60
|170
|139
|Rockford
|52
|23
|21
|3
|5
|54
|123
|144
|Milwaukee
|52
|22
|20
|9
|1
|54
|135
|143
|Texas
|49
|24
|20
|3
|2
|53
|158
|149
|San Antonio
|49
|24
|21
|4
|0
|52
|130
|139
|Manitoba
|48
|22
|21
|3
|2
|49
|121
|146
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|46
|28
|15
|2
|1
|59
|160
|125
|San Jose
|43
|26
|11
|2
|4
|58
|143
|113
|San Diego
|45
|25
|15
|2
|3
|55
|161
|150
|Tucson
|44
|24
|15
|4
|1
|53
|145
|136
|Colorado
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|133
|143
|Stockton
|47
|19
|23
|4
|1
|43
|164
|189
|Ontario
|44
|15
|23
|4
|2
|36
|136
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 6, Laval 3
Binghamton 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Grand Rapids 4, WB/Scranton 1
Hershey 3, Charlotte 2, SO
Iowa 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Manitoba 3, Texas 2
Tucson 5, Rockford 3
Utica 5, Rochester 2
Hartford 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Stockton 6, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 7, San Diego 1
Binghamton 4, Cleveland 3, OT
Bridgeport 5, Utica 4, OT
Manitoba 2, Texas 0
Lehigh Valley 5, Hartford 2
Providence 4, Syracuse 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 3, OT
Chicago 4, Grand Rapids 1
Ontario 4, San Jose 3
Hershey 2, Charlotte 1
San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 5, Rochester 2
Texas 3, Rockford 2
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
