The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AHL At A Glance

February 13, 2019 12:08 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 52 32 13 6 1 71 165 146
Bridgeport 52 28 18 4 2 62 160 161
Providence 50 26 17 6 1 59 158 137
Lehigh Valley 50 26 19 3 2 57 166 156
Hershey 49 26 20 0 3 55 130 146
WB/Scranton 50 24 21 4 1 53 160 148
Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171
Hartford 51 20 25 3 3 46 144 180
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 49 29 15 3 2 63 162 145
Syracuse 46 29 14 2 1 61 172 121
Toronto 49 25 16 5 3 58 174 170
Utica 51 26 19 4 2 58 165 176
Belleville 52 24 23 2 3 53 166 173
Cleveland 50 23 21 5 1 52 150 171
Binghamton 52 23 24 5 0 51 144 175
Laval 49 19 22 4 4 46 127 145
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 28 16 3 4 63 149 144
Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144
Chicago 48 27 15 5 1 60 170 139
Rockford 52 23 21 3 5 54 123 144
Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143
Texas 49 24 20 3 2 53 158 149
San Antonio 49 24 21 4 0 52 130 139
Manitoba 48 22 21 3 2 49 121 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 46 28 15 2 1 59 160 125
San Jose 43 26 11 2 4 58 143 113
San Diego 46 26 15 2 3 57 163 151
Tucson 44 24 15 4 1 53 145 136
Colorado 46 23 19 3 1 50 134 145
Stockton 47 19 23 4 1 43 164 189
Ontario 44 15 23 4 2 36 136 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

San Diego 2, Colorado 1

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Hartford, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

