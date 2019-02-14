Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 14, 2019 12:08 am
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 52 32 13 6 1 71 165 146
Bridgeport 52 28 18 4 2 62 160 161
Providence 50 26 17 6 1 59 158 137
Hershey 50 27 20 0 3 57 134 149
Lehigh Valley 50 26 19 3 2 57 166 156
WB/Scranton 51 24 21 4 2 54 163 152
Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171
Hartford 52 21 25 3 3 48 147 182
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 49 29 15 3 2 63 162 145
Syracuse 47 29 15 2 1 61 172 124
Utica 52 27 19 4 2 60 169 177
Toronto 50 25 17 5 3 58 176 173
Belleville 53 25 23 2 3 55 169 173
Cleveland 50 23 21 5 1 52 150 171
Binghamton 52 23 24 5 0 51 144 175
Laval 50 19 23 4 4 46 128 149
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 51 28 16 3 4 63 149 144
Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144
Chicago 49 27 16 5 1 60 172 143
Rockford 52 23 21 3 5 54 123 144
Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143
Texas 49 24 20 3 2 53 158 149
San Antonio 49 24 21 4 0 52 130 139
Manitoba 49 23 21 3 2 51 125 148
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 47 29 15 2 1 61 164 126
San Jose 44 27 11 2 4 60 145 114
San Diego 47 26 15 3 3 58 167 156
Tucson 45 24 15 4 2 54 146 138
Colorado 47 24 19 3 1 52 139 149
Stockton 48 19 24 4 1 43 165 193
Ontario 44 15 23 4 2 36 136 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Advertisement

San Diego 2, Colorado 1

San Jose 2, Tucson 1, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 0

Hartford 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Utica 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4, OT

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|20 GovCon Enterprise Transformation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army air assault students practice rappelling from helicopter

Today in History

1792: George Washington signs the Postal Service Act

Get our daily newsletter.