All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 52 32 13 6 1 71 165 146 Bridgeport 52 28 18 4 2 62 160 161 Providence 50 26 17 6 1 59 158 137 Hershey 50 27 20 0 3 57 134 149 Lehigh Valley 50 26 19 3 2 57 166 156 WB/Scranton 51 24 21 4 2 54 163 152 Springfield 51 21 20 6 4 52 170 171 Hartford 52 21 25 3 3 48 147 182 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 49 29 15 3 2 63 162 145 Syracuse 47 29 15 2 1 61 172 124 Utica 52 27 19 4 2 60 169 177 Toronto 50 25 17 5 3 58 176 173 Belleville 53 25 23 2 3 55 169 173 Cleveland 50 23 21 5 1 52 150 171 Binghamton 52 23 24 5 0 51 144 175 Laval 50 19 23 4 4 46 128 149 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 51 28 16 3 4 63 149 144 Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144 Chicago 49 27 16 5 1 60 172 143 Rockford 52 23 21 3 5 54 123 144 Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143 Texas 49 24 20 3 2 53 158 149 San Antonio 49 24 21 4 0 52 130 139 Manitoba 49 23 21 3 2 51 125 148 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 47 29 15 2 1 61 164 126 San Jose 44 27 11 2 4 60 145 114 San Diego 47 26 15 3 3 58 167 156 Tucson 45 24 15 4 2 54 146 138 Colorado 47 24 19 3 1 52 139 149 Stockton 48 19 24 4 1 43 165 193 Ontario 44 15 23 4 2 36 136 183

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Rochester 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

San Diego 2, Colorado 1

San Jose 2, Tucson 1, SO

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 0

Hartford 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Utica 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4, OT

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

