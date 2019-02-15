|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|53
|33
|13
|6
|1
|73
|169
|147
|Bridgeport
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|163
|165
|Providence
|51
|27
|17
|6
|1
|61
|161
|138
|Lehigh Valley
|51
|27
|19
|3
|2
|59
|170
|159
|Hershey
|50
|27
|20
|0
|3
|57
|134
|149
|WB/Scranton
|51
|24
|21
|4
|2
|54
|163
|152
|Springfield
|52
|21
|21
|6
|4
|52
|171
|175
|Hartford
|52
|21
|25
|3
|3
|48
|147
|182
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|48
|30
|15
|2
|1
|63
|173
|124
|Rochester
|50
|29
|16
|3
|2
|63
|162
|146
|Utica
|52
|27
|19
|4
|2
|60
|169
|177
|Toronto
|51
|25
|18
|5
|3
|58
|177
|176
|Belleville
|54
|25
|23
|2
|4
|56
|170
|175
|Cleveland
|51
|24
|21
|5
|1
|54
|152
|172
|Binghamton
|53
|23
|25
|5
|0
|51
|147
|179
|Laval
|51
|20
|23
|4
|4
|48
|132
|152
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|52
|29
|16
|3
|4
|65
|154
|145
|Iowa
|50
|27
|16
|4
|3
|61
|167
|144
|Chicago
|49
|27
|16
|5
|1
|60
|172
|143
|Rockford
|52
|23
|21
|3
|5
|54
|123
|144
|Milwaukee
|52
|22
|20
|9
|1
|54
|135
|143
|Texas
|49
|24
|20
|3
|2
|53
|158
|149
|San Antonio
|50
|24
|22
|4
|0
|52
|131
|144
|Manitoba
|49
|23
|21
|3
|2
|51
|125
|148
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|47
|29
|15
|2
|1
|61
|164
|126
|San Jose
|44
|27
|11
|2
|4
|60
|145
|114
|San Diego
|47
|26
|15
|3
|3
|58
|167
|156
|Tucson
|45
|24
|15
|4
|2
|54
|146
|138
|Colorado
|47
|24
|19
|3
|1
|52
|139
|149
|Stockton
|48
|19
|24
|4
|1
|43
|165
|193
|Ontario
|44
|15
|23
|4
|2
|36
|136
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Belleville 3, Syracuse 0
Hartford 3, Toronto 2
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO
Utica 4, Laval 1
Manitoba 4, Chicago 2
Colorado 5, San Diego 4, OT
Bakersfield 4, Stockton 1
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO
Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1
Charlotte 4, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Binghamton 3
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence 3, Toronto 1
Syracuse 1, Rochester 0
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.