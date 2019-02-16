All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 53 33 13 6 1 73 169 147 Bridgeport 53 28 18 5 2 63 163 165 Providence 51 27 17 6 1 61 161 138 Lehigh Valley 51 27 19 3 2 59 170 159 Hershey 50 27 20 0 3 57 134 149 WB/Scranton 51 24 21 4 2 54 163 152 Springfield 52 21 21 6 4 52 171 175 Hartford 52 21 25 3 3 48 147 182 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 48 30 15 2 1 63 173 124 Rochester 50 29 16 3 2 63 162 146 Utica 52 27 19 4 2 60 169 177 Toronto 51 25 18 5 3 58 177 176 Belleville 54 25 23 2 4 56 170 175 Cleveland 51 24 21 5 1 54 152 172 Binghamton 53 23 25 5 0 51 147 179 Laval 51 20 23 4 4 48 132 152 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 52 29 16 3 4 65 154 145 Iowa 50 27 16 4 3 61 167 144 Chicago 50 27 17 5 1 60 174 146 Texas 50 25 20 3 2 55 160 149 Rockford 52 23 21 3 5 54 123 144 Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143 Manitoba 50 24 21 3 2 53 128 150 San Antonio 50 24 22 4 0 52 131 144 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 48 30 15 2 1 63 171 132 San Jose 44 27 11 2 4 60 145 114 San Diego 47 26 15 3 3 58 167 156 Tucson 46 24 16 4 2 54 146 140 Colorado 47 24 19 3 1 52 139 149 Stockton 48 19 24 4 1 43 165 193 Ontario 45 15 24 4 2 36 142 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 0

Hartford 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Utica 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4, OT

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Tucson 0

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

