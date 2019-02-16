Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

February 16, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 54 34 13 6 1 75 172 149
Bridgeport 54 29 18 5 2 65 167 168
Providence 52 27 18 6 1 61 163 141
Lehigh Valley 52 27 19 3 3 60 172 162
Hershey 51 28 20 0 3 59 137 151
WB/Scranton 52 24 21 5 2 55 165 155
Springfield 53 21 22 6 4 52 172 178
Hartford 53 21 25 4 3 49 150 186
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 51 30 16 3 2 65 165 148
Syracuse 49 30 15 2 2 64 175 127
Utica 53 28 19 4 2 62 172 179
Toronto 52 26 18 5 3 60 180 177
Belleville 55 26 23 2 4 58 174 177
Cleveland 52 24 22 5 1 54 154 176
Binghamton 54 23 26 5 0 51 149 184
Laval 52 21 23 4 4 50 137 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147
Iowa 51 27 16 4 4 62 171 149
Chicago 50 27 17 5 1 60 174 146
Rockford 53 24 21 3 5 56 128 148
Texas 51 25 21 3 2 55 161 153
Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143
Manitoba 50 24 21 3 2 53 128 150
San Antonio 51 24 22 5 0 53 133 147
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 48 30 15 2 1 63 171 132
San Jose 45 27 12 2 4 60 148 122
San Diego 48 27 15 3 3 60 175 159
Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141
Colorado 47 24 19 3 1 52 139 149
Stockton 48 19 24 4 1 43 165 193
Ontario 45 15 24 4 2 36 142 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Syracuse 0

Hartford 3, Toronto 2

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 3, SO

Utica 4, Laval 1

Manitoba 4, Chicago 2

Colorado 5, San Diego 4, OT

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 1

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 8, San Jose 3

Belleville 4, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Springfield 1

Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Tucson 4, Texas 1

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

