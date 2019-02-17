|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|55
|34
|14
|6
|1
|75
|175
|156
|Bridgeport
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|174
|171
|Providence
|52
|27
|18
|6
|1
|61
|163
|141
|Lehigh Valley
|52
|27
|19
|3
|3
|60
|172
|162
|Hershey
|51
|28
|20
|0
|3
|59
|137
|151
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|170
|159
|Springfield
|53
|21
|22
|6
|4
|52
|172
|178
|Hartford
|54
|21
|25
|5
|3
|50
|154
|191
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|52
|31
|16
|3
|2
|67
|170
|149
|Syracuse
|49
|30
|15
|2
|2
|64
|175
|127
|Utica
|53
|28
|19
|4
|2
|62
|172
|179
|Toronto
|52
|26
|18
|5
|3
|60
|180
|177
|Belleville
|55
|26
|23
|2
|4
|58
|174
|177
|Cleveland
|52
|24
|22
|5
|1
|54
|154
|176
|Binghamton
|55
|23
|27
|5
|0
|51
|150
|189
|Laval
|52
|21
|23
|4
|4
|50
|137
|154
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|53
|30
|16
|3
|4
|67
|157
|147
|Iowa
|51
|27
|16
|4
|4
|62
|171
|149
|Chicago
|50
|27
|17
|5
|1
|60
|174
|146
|Rockford
|53
|24
|21
|3
|5
|56
|128
|148
|Texas
|51
|25
|21
|3
|2
|55
|161
|153
|Milwaukee
|52
|22
|20
|9
|1
|54
|135
|143
|Manitoba
|50
|24
|21
|3
|2
|53
|128
|150
|San Antonio
|51
|24
|22
|5
|0
|53
|133
|147
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|49
|31
|15
|2
|1
|65
|173
|133
|San Jose
|45
|27
|12
|2
|4
|60
|148
|122
|San Diego
|48
|27
|15
|3
|3
|60
|175
|159
|Tucson
|47
|25
|16
|4
|2
|56
|150
|141
|Colorado
|48
|24
|20
|3
|1
|52
|141
|154
|Stockton
|49
|20
|24
|4
|1
|45
|170
|195
|Ontario
|46
|15
|24
|5
|2
|37
|143
|192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO
Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1
Charlotte 4, Springfield 1
Laval 4, Binghamton 3
Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT
Providence 3, Toronto 1
Syracuse 1, Rochester 0
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2
Texas 2, Tucson 0
Bakersfield 7, Ontario 6
San Diego 8, San Jose 3
Belleville 4, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT
Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO
Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO
Laval 5, Binghamton 2
Toronto 3, Springfield 1
Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT
Tucson 4, Texas 1
Charlotte 3, Providence 2
Stockton 5, Colorado 2
Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT
Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT
Rochester 5, Binghamton 1
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
