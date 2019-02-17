All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 55 34 14 6 1 75 175 156 Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171 Providence 52 27 18 6 1 61 163 141 Lehigh Valley 52 27 19 3 3 60 172 162 Hershey 51 28 20 0 3 59 137 151 WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159 Springfield 53 21 22 6 4 52 172 178 Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 52 31 16 3 2 67 170 149 Syracuse 49 30 15 2 2 64 175 127 Utica 53 28 19 4 2 62 172 179 Toronto 52 26 18 5 3 60 180 177 Belleville 55 26 23 2 4 58 174 177 Cleveland 52 24 22 5 1 54 154 176 Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189 Laval 52 21 23 4 4 50 137 154 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147 Iowa 51 27 16 4 4 62 171 149 Chicago 50 27 17 5 1 60 174 146 Rockford 53 24 21 3 5 56 128 148 Texas 51 25 21 3 2 55 161 153 Milwaukee 52 22 20 9 1 54 135 143 Manitoba 50 24 21 3 2 53 128 150 San Antonio 51 24 22 5 0 53 133 147 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133 San Jose 45 27 12 2 4 60 148 122 San Diego 48 27 15 3 3 60 175 159 Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141 Colorado 48 24 20 3 1 52 141 154 Stockton 49 20 24 4 1 45 170 195 Ontario 46 15 24 5 2 37 143 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 8, San Jose 3

Belleville 4, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Springfield 1

Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Tucson 4, Texas 1

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 1

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 5 p.m.

San Antonio at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

