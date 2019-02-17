Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 17, 2019 7:59 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 55 34 14 6 1 75 175 156
Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171
Hershey 52 29 20 0 3 61 141 154
Providence 53 27 19 6 1 61 164 146
Lehigh Valley 53 27 20 3 3 60 175 166
WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159
Springfield 54 22 22 6 4 54 177 179
Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 52 31 16 3 2 67 170 149
Syracuse 49 30 15 2 2 64 175 127
Utica 54 29 19 4 2 64 177 183
Toronto 52 26 18 5 3 60 180 177
Belleville 55 26 23 2 4 58 174 177
Cleveland 53 24 22 6 1 55 158 181
Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189
Laval 52 21 23 4 4 50 137 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147
Iowa 52 27 16 5 4 63 172 151
Chicago 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 147
Rockford 54 25 21 3 5 58 133 150
Milwaukee 53 23 20 9 1 56 141 148
Texas 51 25 21 3 2 55 161 153
Manitoba 51 24 22 3 2 53 133 156
San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133
San Jose 45 27 12 2 4 60 148 122
San Diego 48 27 15 3 3 60 175 159
Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141
Colorado 48 24 20 3 1 52 141 154
Stockton 49 20 24 4 1 45 170 195
Ontario 46 15 24 5 2 37 143 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 8, San Jose 3

Belleville 4, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Springfield 1

Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Tucson 4, Texas 1

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 5

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 1

Springfield 5, Providence 1

Chicago 2, Iowa 1, OT

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Utica 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Colorado at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

