All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 55 34 14 6 1 75 175 156 Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171 Hershey 52 29 20 0 3 61 141 154 Providence 53 27 19 6 1 61 164 146 Lehigh Valley 53 27 20 3 3 60 175 166 WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159 Springfield 54 22 22 6 4 54 177 179 Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 52 31 16 3 2 67 170 149 Syracuse 49 30 15 2 2 64 175 127 Utica 54 29 19 4 2 64 177 183 Toronto 52 26 18 5 3 60 180 177 Belleville 55 26 23 2 4 58 174 177 Cleveland 53 24 22 6 1 55 158 181 Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189 Laval 52 21 23 4 4 50 137 154 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147 Iowa 52 27 16 5 4 63 172 151 Chicago 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 147 Rockford 54 25 21 3 5 58 133 150 Milwaukee 53 23 20 9 1 56 141 148 Texas 51 25 21 3 2 55 161 153 Manitoba 51 24 22 3 2 53 133 156 San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133 San Jose 45 27 12 2 4 60 148 122 San Diego 48 27 15 3 3 60 175 159 Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141 Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160 Stockton 50 21 24 4 1 47 176 198 Ontario 46 15 24 5 2 37 143 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Belleville 1, SO

Grand Rapids 5, San Antonio 1

Charlotte 4, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Binghamton 3

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3, OT

Providence 3, Toronto 1

Syracuse 1, Rochester 0

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Tucson 0

Bakersfield 7, Ontario 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 8, San Jose 3

Belleville 4, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 4, Hartford 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Antonio 2, OT

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 2, SO

Rochester 3, Syracuse 2, SO

Rockford 5, Iowa 4, SO

Laval 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Springfield 1

Utica 3, WB/Scranton 2, OT

Tucson 4, Texas 1

Charlotte 3, Providence 2

Stockton 5, Colorado 2

Bakersfield 2, Ontario 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Charlotte 3

Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 5

WB/Scranton 5, Hartford 4, OT

Rochester 5, Binghamton 1

Springfield 5, Providence 1

Chicago 2, Iowa 1, OT

Rockford 5, San Antonio 2

Utica 5, Cleveland 4, OT

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Stockton 6, Colorado 3

Monday’s Games

Laval at Belleville, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 3 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

