|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|55
|34
|14
|6
|1
|75
|175
|156
|Bridgeport
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|174
|171
|Hershey
|52
|29
|20
|0
|3
|61
|141
|154
|Providence
|53
|27
|19
|6
|1
|61
|164
|146
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|27
|20
|3
|3
|60
|175
|166
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|170
|159
|Springfield
|54
|22
|22
|6
|4
|54
|177
|179
|Hartford
|54
|21
|25
|5
|3
|50
|154
|191
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|52
|31
|16
|3
|2
|67
|170
|149
|Syracuse
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|178
|132
|Utica
|54
|29
|19
|4
|2
|64
|177
|183
|Toronto
|53
|27
|18
|5
|3
|62
|185
|180
|Belleville
|56
|27
|23
|2
|4
|60
|178
|180
|Cleveland
|53
|24
|22
|6
|1
|55
|158
|181
|Laval
|53
|21
|23
|5
|4
|51
|140
|158
|Binghamton
|55
|23
|27
|5
|0
|51
|150
|189
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|53
|30
|16
|3
|4
|67
|157
|147
|Iowa
|53
|27
|16
|6
|4
|64
|173
|153
|Chicago
|51
|28
|17
|5
|1
|62
|176
|147
|Rockford
|54
|25
|21
|3
|5
|58
|133
|150
|Texas
|52
|26
|21
|3
|2
|57
|163
|154
|Milwaukee
|54
|23
|21
|9
|1
|56
|143
|151
|Manitoba
|52
|25
|22
|3
|2
|55
|136
|158
|San Antonio
|52
|24
|23
|5
|0
|53
|135
|152
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|49
|31
|15
|2
|1
|65
|173
|133
|San Jose
|46
|28
|12
|2
|4
|62
|153
|124
|San Diego
|49
|27
|16
|3
|3
|60
|177
|164
|Tucson
|47
|25
|16
|4
|2
|56
|150
|141
|Colorado
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|144
|160
|Stockton
|50
|21
|24
|4
|1
|47
|176
|198
|Ontario
|46
|15
|24
|5
|2
|37
|143
|192
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Stockton 6, Colorado 3
Belleville 4, Laval 3, OT
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2
Toronto 5, Syracuse 3
San Jose 5, San Diego 2
Texas 2, Iowa 1, OT
Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
