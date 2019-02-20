All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 55 34 14 6 1 75 175 156 Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171 Hershey 52 29 20 0 3 61 141 154 Providence 53 27 19 6 1 61 164 146 Lehigh Valley 53 27 20 3 3 60 175 166 WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159 Springfield 54 22 22 6 4 54 177 179 Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 52 31 16 3 2 67 170 149 Syracuse 50 30 16 2 2 64 178 132 Utica 54 29 19 4 2 64 177 183 Toronto 53 27 18 5 3 62 185 180 Belleville 56 27 23 2 4 60 178 180 Cleveland 53 24 22 6 1 55 158 181 Laval 53 21 23 5 4 51 140 158 Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147 Iowa 53 27 16 6 4 64 173 153 Chicago 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 147 Rockford 54 25 21 3 5 58 133 150 Texas 52 26 21 3 2 57 163 154 Milwaukee 54 23 21 9 1 56 143 151 Manitoba 52 25 22 3 2 55 136 158 San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133 San Jose 46 28 12 2 4 62 153 124 San Diego 49 27 16 3 3 60 177 164 Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141 Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160 Stockton 50 21 24 4 1 47 176 198 Ontario 46 15 24 5 2 37 143 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 6, Colorado 3

Monday’s Games

Belleville 4, Laval 3, OT

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 5, Syracuse 3

San Jose 5, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 2, Iowa 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

