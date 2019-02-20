Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 20, 2019 9:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 55 34 14 6 1 75 175 156
Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171
Hershey 52 29 20 0 3 61 141 154
Providence 53 27 19 6 1 61 164 146
Lehigh Valley 53 27 20 3 3 60 175 166
WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159
Springfield 54 22 22 6 4 54 177 179
Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 53 32 16 3 2 69 174 151
Syracuse 50 30 16 2 2 64 178 132
Utica 54 29 19 4 2 64 177 183
Toronto 54 28 18 5 3 64 189 183
Belleville 56 27 23 2 4 60 178 180
Cleveland 54 24 23 6 1 55 160 185
Laval 53 21 23 5 4 51 140 158
Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 53 30 16 3 4 67 157 147
Iowa 53 27 16 6 4 64 173 153
Chicago 51 28 17 5 1 62 176 147
Rockford 54 25 21 3 5 58 133 150
Texas 52 26 21 3 2 57 163 154
Milwaukee 54 23 21 9 1 56 143 151
Manitoba 53 25 23 3 2 55 139 162
San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133
San Jose 46 28 12 2 4 62 153 124
San Diego 49 27 16 3 3 60 177 164
Tucson 47 25 16 4 2 56 150 141
Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160
Stockton 50 21 24 4 1 47 176 198
Ontario 46 15 24 5 2 37 143 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 6, Colorado 3

Monday’s Games

Belleville 4, Laval 3, OT

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Toronto 5, Syracuse 3

San Jose 5, San Diego 2

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 2, Iowa 1, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Manitoba 3

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

Stockton at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

