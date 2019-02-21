|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|55
|34
|14
|6
|1
|75
|175
|156
|Bridgeport
|55
|30
|18
|5
|2
|67
|174
|171
|Hershey
|52
|29
|20
|0
|3
|61
|141
|154
|Providence
|53
|27
|19
|6
|1
|61
|164
|146
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|27
|20
|3
|3
|60
|175
|166
|WB/Scranton
|53
|25
|21
|5
|2
|57
|170
|159
|Springfield
|54
|22
|22
|6
|4
|54
|177
|179
|Hartford
|54
|21
|25
|5
|3
|50
|154
|191
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|53
|32
|16
|3
|2
|69
|174
|151
|Syracuse
|51
|31
|16
|2
|2
|66
|182
|134
|Utica
|54
|29
|19
|4
|2
|64
|177
|183
|Toronto
|54
|28
|18
|5
|3
|64
|189
|183
|Belleville
|56
|27
|23
|2
|4
|60
|178
|180
|Cleveland
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|160
|185
|Laval
|54
|21
|24
|5
|4
|51
|142
|162
|Binghamton
|55
|23
|27
|5
|0
|51
|150
|189
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|54
|30
|16
|4
|4
|68
|159
|150
|Iowa
|53
|27
|16
|6
|4
|64
|173
|153
|Chicago
|51
|28
|17
|5
|1
|62
|176
|147
|Rockford
|55
|26
|21
|3
|5
|60
|136
|152
|Texas
|52
|26
|21
|3
|2
|57
|163
|154
|Milwaukee
|54
|23
|21
|9
|1
|56
|143
|151
|Manitoba
|53
|25
|23
|3
|2
|55
|139
|162
|San Antonio
|52
|24
|23
|5
|0
|53
|135
|152
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|49
|31
|15
|2
|1
|65
|173
|133
|San Jose
|46
|28
|12
|2
|4
|62
|153
|124
|San Diego
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|182
|166
|Tucson
|48
|25
|17
|4
|2
|56
|152
|146
|Colorado
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|144
|160
|Stockton
|51
|21
|25
|4
|1
|47
|179
|202
|Ontario
|47
|16
|24
|5
|2
|39
|147
|195
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Texas 2, Iowa 1, OT
Toronto 4, Manitoba 3
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT
Syracuse 4, Laval 2
Rochester 4, Cleveland 2
Ontario 4, Stockton 3
San Diego 5, Tucson 2
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
