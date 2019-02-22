All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 56 35 14 6 1 77 177 157 Bridgeport 55 30 18 5 2 67 174 171 Hershey 52 29 20 0 3 61 141 154 Providence 53 27 19 6 1 61 164 146 Lehigh Valley 54 27 21 3 3 60 176 168 WB/Scranton 53 25 21 5 2 57 170 159 Springfield 54 22 22 6 4 54 177 179 Hartford 54 21 25 5 3 50 154 191 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 53 32 16 3 2 69 174 151 Syracuse 51 31 16 2 2 66 182 134 Utica 54 29 19 4 2 64 177 183 Toronto 54 28 18 5 3 64 189 183 Belleville 56 27 23 2 4 60 178 180 Cleveland 54 24 23 6 1 55 160 185 Laval 54 21 24 5 4 51 142 162 Binghamton 55 23 27 5 0 51 150 189 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 54 30 16 4 4 68 159 150 Iowa 54 28 16 6 4 66 177 156 Chicago 52 29 17 5 1 64 179 148 Rockford 55 26 21 3 5 60 136 152 Texas 53 26 22 3 2 57 164 157 Milwaukee 54 23 21 9 1 56 143 151 Manitoba 53 25 23 3 2 55 139 162 San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133 San Jose 47 28 13 2 4 62 156 128 San Diego 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 166 Tucson 48 25 17 4 2 56 152 146 Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160 Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202 Ontario 47 16 24 5 2 39 147 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Advertisement

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Texas 1

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.