AHL At A Glance

February 22, 2019 9:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 56 35 14 6 1 77 177 157
Bridgeport 56 31 18 5 2 69 179 175
Hershey 53 30 20 0 3 63 145 156
Providence 54 27 19 7 1 62 168 151
Lehigh Valley 54 27 21 3 3 60 176 168
WB/Scranton 54 25 22 5 2 57 172 163
Springfield 55 22 23 6 4 54 179 182
Hartford 55 22 25 5 3 52 157 193
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 54 33 16 3 2 71 178 154
Syracuse 51 31 16 2 2 66 182 134
Utica 55 29 19 5 2 65 180 187
Toronto 54 28 18 5 3 64 189 183
Belleville 57 28 23 2 4 62 183 183
Cleveland 55 25 23 6 1 57 163 187
Laval 54 21 24 5 4 51 142 162
Binghamton 56 23 28 5 0 51 153 194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 54 30 16 4 4 68 159 150
Iowa 54 28 16 6 4 66 177 156
Chicago 52 29 17 5 1 64 179 148
Rockford 55 26 21 3 5 60 136 152
Texas 53 26 22 3 2 57 164 157
Milwaukee 55 23 21 10 1 57 145 154
Manitoba 53 25 23 3 2 55 139 162
San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133
San Jose 47 28 13 2 4 62 156 128
San Diego 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 166
Tucson 48 25 17 4 2 56 152 146
Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160
Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202
Ontario 47 16 24 5 2 39 147 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Texas 1

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

San Jose at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

