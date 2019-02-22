All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 56 35 14 6 1 77 177 157 Bridgeport 56 31 18 5 2 69 179 175 Hershey 53 30 20 0 3 63 145 156 Providence 54 27 19 7 1 62 168 151 Lehigh Valley 54 27 21 3 3 60 176 168 WB/Scranton 54 25 22 5 2 57 172 163 Springfield 55 22 23 6 4 54 179 182 Hartford 55 22 25 5 3 52 157 193 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 54 33 16 3 2 71 178 154 Syracuse 52 32 16 2 2 68 183 134 Utica 55 29 19 5 2 65 180 187 Toronto 55 28 18 6 3 65 189 184 Belleville 57 28 23 2 4 62 183 183 Cleveland 55 25 23 6 1 57 163 187 Laval 55 22 24 5 4 53 145 162 Binghamton 56 23 28 5 0 51 153 194 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 55 31 16 4 4 70 163 153 Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159 Chicago 52 29 17 5 1 64 179 148 Rockford 55 26 21 3 5 60 136 152 Texas 54 26 22 3 3 58 167 161 Milwaukee 55 23 21 10 1 57 145 154 Manitoba 54 25 24 3 2 55 139 165 San Antonio 52 24 23 5 0 53 135 152 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 49 31 15 2 1 65 173 133 San Jose 48 29 13 2 4 64 159 130 San Diego 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 166 Tucson 48 25 17 4 2 56 152 146 Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160 Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202 Ontario 47 16 24 5 2 39 147 195

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, OT

Syracuse 4, Laval 2

Rochester 4, Cleveland 2

Ontario 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 5, Tucson 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 3, Texas 1

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO

Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT

Belleville 5, Binghamton 3

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

San Antonio at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Laval, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

