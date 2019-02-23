|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|182
|159
|Bridgeport
|56
|31
|18
|5
|2
|69
|179
|175
|Hershey
|53
|30
|20
|0
|3
|63
|145
|156
|Providence
|54
|27
|19
|7
|1
|62
|168
|151
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|27
|22
|3
|3
|60
|178
|173
|WB/Scranton
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|172
|163
|Springfield
|55
|22
|23
|6
|4
|54
|179
|182
|Hartford
|55
|22
|25
|5
|3
|52
|157
|193
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|55
|33
|17
|3
|2
|71
|181
|159
|Syracuse
|52
|32
|16
|2
|2
|68
|183
|134
|Utica
|55
|29
|19
|5
|2
|65
|180
|187
|Toronto
|55
|28
|18
|6
|3
|65
|189
|184
|Belleville
|58
|29
|23
|2
|4
|64
|188
|186
|Cleveland
|55
|25
|23
|6
|1
|57
|163
|187
|Laval
|56
|23
|24
|5
|4
|55
|148
|163
|Binghamton
|56
|23
|28
|5
|0
|51
|153
|194
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|55
|31
|16
|4
|4
|70
|163
|153
|Iowa
|55
|28
|16
|6
|5
|67
|179
|159
|Chicago
|52
|29
|17
|5
|1
|64
|179
|148
|Rockford
|55
|26
|21
|3
|5
|60
|136
|152
|Texas
|54
|26
|22
|3
|3
|58
|167
|161
|Milwaukee
|55
|23
|21
|10
|1
|57
|145
|154
|San Antonio
|53
|25
|23
|5
|0
|55
|139
|154
|Manitoba
|55
|25
|25
|3
|2
|55
|140
|168
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|49
|31
|15
|2
|1
|65
|173
|133
|San Jose
|48
|29
|13
|2
|4
|64
|159
|130
|San Diego
|50
|28
|16
|3
|3
|62
|182
|166
|Tucson
|48
|25
|17
|4
|2
|56
|152
|146
|Colorado
|49
|24
|21
|3
|1
|52
|144
|160
|Stockton
|51
|21
|25
|4
|1
|47
|179
|202
|Ontario
|48
|16
|25
|5
|2
|39
|149
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Iowa 4, San Jose 3
Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO
Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT
San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO
Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT
Belleville 5, Binghamton 3
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2
Hartford 3, Springfield 2
Laval 3, Manitoba 0
San Antonio 4, Ontario 2
Laval 3, Manitoba 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Utica at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
