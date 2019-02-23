All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159 Bridgeport 57 32 18 5 2 71 183 178 Hershey 54 31 20 0 3 65 148 158 Providence 55 28 19 7 1 64 171 153 Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173 WB/Scranton 54 25 22 5 2 57 172 163 Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186 Hartford 56 22 25 6 3 53 159 196 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159 Syracuse 53 32 16 3 2 69 185 137 Toronto 56 29 18 6 3 67 192 186 Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191 Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186 Cleveland 55 25 23 6 1 57 163 187 Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163 Binghamton 57 24 28 5 0 53 157 195 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156 Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159 Chicago 53 30 17 5 1 66 182 150 Rockford 56 26 21 3 6 61 138 155 Texas 54 26 22 3 3 58 167 161 Milwaukee 55 23 21 10 1 57 145 154 San Antonio 53 25 23 5 0 55 139 154 Manitoba 55 25 25 3 2 55 140 168 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 50 32 15 2 1 67 175 133 San Jose 48 29 13 2 4 64 159 130 San Diego 50 28 16 3 3 62 182 166 Tucson 49 25 18 4 2 56 152 148 Colorado 49 24 21 3 1 52 144 160 Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202 Ontario 48 16 25 5 2 39 149 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO

Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT

Belleville 5, Binghamton 3

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

San Antonio 4, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO

Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO

Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Binghamton 4, Utica 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0

San Antonio at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

