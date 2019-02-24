Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 24, 2019 5:33 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159
Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179
Hershey 55 31 21 0 3 65 149 163
Providence 55 28 19 7 1 64 171 153
Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173
WB/Scranton 54 25 22 5 2 57 172 163
Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186
Hartford 56 22 25 6 3 53 159 196
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159
Syracuse 53 32 16 3 2 69 185 137
Toronto 56 29 18 6 3 67 192 186
Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191
Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186
Cleveland 55 25 23 6 1 57 163 187
Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163
Binghamton 57 24 28 5 0 53 157 195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156
Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159
Chicago 53 30 17 5 1 66 182 150
Rockford 56 26 21 3 6 61 138 155
Texas 54 26 22 3 3 58 167 161
Milwaukee 55 23 21 10 1 57 145 154
San Antonio 54 25 24 5 0 55 143 159
Manitoba 55 25 25 3 2 55 140 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 50 32 15 2 1 67 175 133
San Jose 48 29 13 2 4 64 159 130
San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170
Tucson 49 25 18 4 2 56 152 148
Colorado 50 24 22 3 1 52 144 162
Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202
Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO

Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT

Belleville 5, Binghamton 3

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

San Antonio 4, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO

Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO

Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Binghamton 4, Utica 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0

San Diego 5, San Antonio 4

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.