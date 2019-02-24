|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|182
|159
|Bridgeport
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|188
|179
|Hershey
|55
|31
|21
|0
|3
|65
|149
|163
|Providence
|55
|28
|19
|7
|1
|64
|171
|153
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|27
|22
|3
|3
|60
|178
|173
|WB/Scranton
|54
|25
|22
|5
|2
|57
|172
|163
|Springfield
|56
|22
|23
|6
|5
|55
|182
|186
|Hartford
|56
|22
|25
|6
|3
|53
|159
|196
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|55
|33
|17
|3
|2
|71
|181
|159
|Syracuse
|53
|32
|16
|3
|2
|69
|185
|137
|Toronto
|56
|29
|18
|6
|3
|67
|192
|186
|Utica
|56
|29
|20
|5
|2
|65
|181
|191
|Belleville
|58
|29
|23
|2
|4
|64
|188
|186
|Cleveland
|55
|25
|23
|6
|1
|57
|163
|187
|Laval
|56
|23
|24
|5
|4
|55
|148
|163
|Binghamton
|57
|24
|28
|5
|0
|53
|157
|195
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|165
|156
|Iowa
|55
|28
|16
|6
|5
|67
|179
|159
|Chicago
|53
|30
|17
|5
|1
|66
|182
|150
|Rockford
|56
|26
|21
|3
|6
|61
|138
|155
|Texas
|54
|26
|22
|3
|3
|58
|167
|161
|Milwaukee
|55
|23
|21
|10
|1
|57
|145
|154
|San Antonio
|54
|25
|24
|5
|0
|55
|143
|159
|Manitoba
|55
|25
|25
|3
|2
|55
|140
|168
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|50
|32
|15
|2
|1
|67
|175
|133
|San Jose
|48
|29
|13
|2
|4
|64
|159
|130
|San Diego
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|187
|170
|Tucson
|49
|25
|18
|4
|2
|56
|152
|148
|Colorado
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|144
|162
|Stockton
|51
|21
|25
|4
|1
|47
|179
|202
|Ontario
|49
|17
|25
|5
|2
|41
|151
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO
Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT
San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO
Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT
Belleville 5, Binghamton 3
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT
Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2
Hartford 3, Springfield 2
Laval 3, Manitoba 0
San Antonio 4, Ontario 2
Laval 3, Manitoba 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO
Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO
Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT
Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT
Belleville 5, Rochester 3
Binghamton 4, Utica 1
Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2
Ontario 2, Colorado 0
Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0
San Diego 5, San Antonio 4
Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Rockford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.
