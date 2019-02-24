All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159 Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179 Hershey 55 31 21 0 3 65 149 163 Providence 56 28 20 7 1 64 172 157 Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173 WB/Scranton 55 26 22 5 2 59 176 164 Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186 Hartford 57 23 25 6 3 55 163 197 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159 Syracuse 53 32 16 3 2 69 185 137 Toronto 56 29 18 6 3 67 192 186 Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191 Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186 Cleveland 56 26 23 6 1 59 169 192 Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163 Binghamton 57 24 28 5 0 53 157 195 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156 Chicago 54 31 17 5 1 68 186 152 Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159 Rockford 57 26 22 3 6 61 139 159 Texas 55 26 23 3 3 58 169 165 Milwaukee 56 23 21 11 1 58 150 160 San Antonio 54 25 24 5 0 55 143 159 Manitoba 55 25 25 3 2 55 140 168 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 50 32 15 2 1 67 175 133 San Jose 48 29 13 2 4 64 159 130 San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170 Tucson 49 25 18 4 2 56 152 148 Colorado 50 24 22 3 1 52 144 162 Stockton 51 21 25 4 1 47 179 202 Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Texas 3, SO

Rochester 4, Utica 3, OT

San Jose 3, Iowa 2, SO

Syracuse 1, Toronto 0, OT

Belleville 5, Binghamton 3

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4, OT

Hershey 4, WB/Scranton 2

Hartford 3, Springfield 2

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

San Antonio 4, Ontario 2

Saturday’s Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3, SO

Hershey 3, Rockford 2, SO

Providence 3, Hartford 2, OT

Toronto 3, Syracuse 2, OT

Belleville 5, Rochester 3

Binghamton 4, Utica 1

Chicago 3, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 2, Tucson 0

San Diego 5, San Antonio 4

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Hershey 1

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 5, OT

Hartford 4, Providence 1

WB/Scranton 4, Rockford 1

Texas at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

