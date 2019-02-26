|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|182
|159
|Bridgeport
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|188
|179
|Hershey
|55
|31
|21
|0
|3
|65
|149
|163
|Providence
|56
|28
|20
|7
|1
|64
|172
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|27
|22
|3
|3
|60
|178
|173
|WB/Scranton
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|176
|164
|Springfield
|56
|22
|23
|6
|5
|55
|182
|186
|Hartford
|57
|23
|25
|6
|3
|55
|163
|197
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|54
|33
|16
|3
|2
|71
|189
|137
|Rochester
|55
|33
|17
|3
|2
|71
|181
|159
|Toronto
|56
|29
|18
|6
|3
|67
|192
|186
|Utica
|56
|29
|20
|5
|2
|65
|181
|191
|Belleville
|58
|29
|23
|2
|4
|64
|188
|186
|Cleveland
|56
|26
|23
|6
|1
|59
|169
|192
|Laval
|56
|23
|24
|5
|4
|55
|148
|163
|Binghamton
|58
|24
|29
|5
|0
|53
|157
|199
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|55
|32
|17
|5
|1
|70
|187
|152
|Grand Rapids
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|165
|156
|Iowa
|55
|28
|16
|6
|5
|67
|179
|159
|Rockford
|58
|26
|23
|3
|6
|61
|139
|160
|Texas
|55
|26
|23
|3
|3
|58
|169
|165
|Milwaukee
|56
|23
|21
|11
|1
|58
|150
|160
|San Antonio
|54
|25
|24
|5
|0
|55
|143
|159
|Manitoba
|55
|25
|25
|3
|2
|55
|140
|168
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|51
|33
|15
|2
|1
|69
|178
|134
|San Jose
|49
|29
|14
|2
|4
|64
|160
|134
|San Diego
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|187
|170
|Tucson
|50
|25
|19
|4
|2
|56
|153
|151
|Colorado
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|144
|162
|Stockton
|52
|22
|25
|4
|1
|49
|183
|203
|Ontario
|49
|17
|25
|5
|2
|41
|151
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Stockton 4, San Jose 1
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0
Chicago 1, Rockford 0
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
