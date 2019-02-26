Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

February 26, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159
Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179
Hershey 55 31 21 0 3 65 149 163
Providence 56 28 20 7 1 64 172 157
Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173
WB/Scranton 55 26 22 5 2 59 176 164
Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186
Hartford 57 23 25 6 3 55 163 197
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 54 33 16 3 2 71 189 137
Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159
Toronto 56 29 18 6 3 67 192 186
Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191
Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186
Cleveland 56 26 23 6 1 59 169 192
Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163
Binghamton 58 24 29 5 0 53 157 199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 55 32 17 5 1 70 187 152
Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156
Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159
Rockford 58 26 23 3 6 61 139 160
Texas 55 26 23 3 3 58 169 165
Milwaukee 56 23 21 11 1 58 150 160
San Antonio 54 25 24 5 0 55 143 159
Manitoba 55 25 25 3 2 55 140 168
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134
San Jose 49 29 14 2 4 64 160 134
San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170
Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151
Colorado 50 24 22 3 1 52 144 162
Stockton 52 22 25 4 1 49 183 203
Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 4, San Jose 1

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Chicago 1, Rockford 0

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.