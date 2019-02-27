All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159 Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179 Hershey 55 31 21 0 3 65 149 163 Providence 56 28 20 7 1 64 172 157 Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173 WB/Scranton 55 26 22 5 2 59 176 164 Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186 Hartford 57 23 25 6 3 55 163 197 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 54 33 16 3 2 71 189 137 Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159 Toronto 56 29 18 6 3 67 192 186 Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191 Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186 Cleveland 56 26 23 6 1 59 169 192 Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163 Binghamton 58 24 29 5 0 53 157 199 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 55 32 17 5 1 70 187 152 Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156 Iowa 55 28 16 6 5 67 179 159 Rockford 58 26 23 3 6 61 139 160 Texas 55 26 23 3 3 58 169 165 Milwaukee 56 23 21 11 1 58 150 160 Manitoba 55 25 25 3 2 55 140 168 San Antonio 55 25 25 5 0 55 146 164 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134 San Jose 49 29 14 2 4 64 160 134 San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170 Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151 Colorado 51 25 22 3 1 54 149 165 Stockton 52 22 25 4 1 49 183 203 Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Chicago 1, Rockford 0

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

