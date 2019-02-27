Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

February 27, 2019 2:09 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 57 36 14 6 1 79 182 159
Bridgeport 58 33 18 5 2 73 188 179
Hershey 55 31 21 0 3 65 149 163
Providence 56 28 20 7 1 64 172 157
Lehigh Valley 55 27 22 3 3 60 178 173
WB/Scranton 55 26 22 5 2 59 176 164
Springfield 56 22 23 6 5 55 182 186
Hartford 57 23 25 6 3 55 163 197
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 54 33 16 3 2 71 189 137
Rochester 55 33 17 3 2 71 181 159
Toronto 57 29 19 6 3 67 194 189
Utica 56 29 20 5 2 65 181 191
Belleville 58 29 23 2 4 64 188 186
Cleveland 56 26 23 6 1 59 169 192
Laval 56 23 24 5 4 55 148 163
Binghamton 58 24 29 5 0 53 157 199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 55 32 17 5 1 70 187 152
Grand Rapids 56 31 17 4 4 70 165 156
Iowa 56 28 17 6 5 67 182 164
Rockford 58 26 23 3 6 61 139 160
Texas 55 26 23 3 3 58 169 165
Milwaukee 56 23 21 11 1 58 150 160
Manitoba 56 26 25 3 2 57 143 170
San Antonio 55 25 25 5 0 55 146 164
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Bakersfield 51 33 15 2 1 69 178 134
San Jose 50 30 14 2 4 66 165 137
San Diego 51 29 16 3 3 64 187 170
Tucson 50 25 19 4 2 56 153 151
Colorado 51 25 22 3 1 54 149 165
Stockton 52 22 25 4 1 49 183 203
Ontario 49 17 25 5 2 41 151 199

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0

Chicago 1, Rockford 0

Colorado 5, San Antonio 3

San Jose 5, Iowa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Manitoba 3, Toronto 2

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

