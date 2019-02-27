|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|57
|36
|14
|6
|1
|79
|182
|159
|Bridgeport
|58
|33
|18
|5
|2
|73
|188
|179
|Hershey
|55
|31
|21
|0
|3
|65
|149
|163
|Providence
|56
|28
|20
|7
|1
|64
|172
|157
|Lehigh Valley
|55
|27
|22
|3
|3
|60
|178
|173
|WB/Scranton
|55
|26
|22
|5
|2
|59
|176
|164
|Springfield
|56
|22
|23
|6
|5
|55
|182
|186
|Hartford
|57
|23
|25
|6
|3
|55
|163
|197
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|54
|33
|16
|3
|2
|71
|189
|137
|Rochester
|55
|33
|17
|3
|2
|71
|181
|159
|Toronto
|57
|29
|19
|6
|3
|67
|194
|189
|Utica
|56
|29
|20
|5
|2
|65
|181
|191
|Belleville
|58
|29
|23
|2
|4
|64
|188
|186
|Cleveland
|56
|26
|23
|6
|1
|59
|169
|192
|Laval
|56
|23
|24
|5
|4
|55
|148
|163
|Binghamton
|58
|24
|29
|5
|0
|53
|157
|199
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|55
|32
|17
|5
|1
|70
|187
|152
|Grand Rapids
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|165
|156
|Iowa
|56
|28
|17
|6
|5
|67
|182
|164
|Rockford
|58
|26
|23
|3
|6
|61
|139
|160
|Texas
|55
|26
|23
|3
|3
|58
|169
|165
|Milwaukee
|56
|23
|21
|11
|1
|58
|150
|160
|Manitoba
|56
|26
|25
|3
|2
|57
|143
|170
|San Antonio
|55
|25
|25
|5
|0
|55
|146
|164
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Bakersfield
|51
|33
|15
|2
|1
|69
|178
|134
|San Jose
|50
|30
|14
|2
|4
|66
|165
|137
|San Diego
|51
|29
|16
|3
|3
|64
|187
|170
|Tucson
|50
|25
|19
|4
|2
|56
|153
|151
|Colorado
|51
|25
|22
|3
|1
|54
|149
|165
|Stockton
|52
|22
|25
|4
|1
|49
|183
|203
|Ontario
|49
|17
|25
|5
|2
|41
|151
|199
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1
Syracuse 4, Binghamton 0
Chicago 1, Rockford 0
Colorado 5, San Antonio 3
San Jose 5, Iowa 3
Manitoba 3, Toronto 2
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Laval at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
