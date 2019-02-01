All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 47 31 11 5 0 67 158 134 Lehigh Valley 46 25 16 3 2 55 157 145 Bridgeport 47 24 17 4 2 54 145 150 Providence 46 23 16 6 1 53 149 132 Springfield 47 21 16 6 4 52 162 152 WB/Scranton 46 23 18 4 1 51 152 138 Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138 Hartford 46 19 22 3 2 43 137 161 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 44 27 13 3 1 58 146 131 Syracuse 42 26 13 2 1 55 158 113 Toronto 45 23 16 3 3 52 158 157 Utica 47 23 19 3 2 51 147 164 Cleveland 44 21 18 4 1 47 131 152 Laval 46 19 19 4 4 46 122 131 Binghamton 49 20 24 5 0 45 134 168 Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 47 26 14 3 4 59 142 136 Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128 Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129 Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126 Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142 San Antonio 45 22 21 2 0 46 120 130 Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130 Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96 Bakersfield 42 24 15 2 1 51 140 119 Tucson 40 23 13 3 1 50 134 122 San Diego 40 22 13 2 3 49 141 131 Colorado 41 20 17 3 1 44 119 130 Stockton 43 18 20 4 1 41 150 173 Ontario 39 13 20 4 2 32 119 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO

Providence 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT

San Diego 4, Texas 1

Stockton 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Ontario 5, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5

Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

