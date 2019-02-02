|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|47
|31
|11
|5
|0
|67
|158
|134
|Lehigh Valley
|46
|25
|16
|3
|2
|55
|157
|145
|Bridgeport
|47
|24
|17
|4
|2
|54
|145
|150
|Providence
|46
|23
|16
|6
|1
|53
|149
|132
|Springfield
|47
|21
|16
|6
|4
|52
|162
|152
|WB/Scranton
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|152
|138
|Hershey
|44
|21
|20
|0
|3
|45
|116
|138
|Hartford
|46
|19
|22
|3
|2
|43
|137
|161
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|44
|27
|13
|3
|1
|58
|146
|131
|Syracuse
|42
|26
|13
|2
|1
|55
|158
|113
|Toronto
|45
|23
|16
|3
|3
|52
|158
|157
|Utica
|47
|23
|19
|3
|2
|51
|147
|164
|Cleveland
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|131
|152
|Laval
|46
|19
|19
|4
|4
|46
|122
|131
|Binghamton
|49
|20
|24
|5
|0
|45
|134
|168
|Belleville
|46
|20
|23
|2
|1
|43
|140
|153
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|48
|26
|15
|3
|4
|59
|142
|138
|Iowa
|46
|24
|15
|4
|3
|55
|154
|132
|Chicago
|45
|24
|15
|5
|1
|54
|158
|134
|Milwaukee
|47
|22
|17
|7
|1
|52
|128
|129
|Texas
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|152
|142
|San Antonio
|46
|23
|21
|2
|0
|48
|122
|130
|Rockford
|47
|20
|19
|3
|5
|48
|110
|132
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|19
|3
|2
|45
|113
|137
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|39
|25
|8
|2
|4
|56
|133
|100
|Bakersfield
|43
|25
|15
|2
|1
|53
|144
|121
|San Diego
|41
|23
|13
|2
|3
|51
|147
|132
|Tucson
|41
|23
|14
|3
|1
|50
|135
|125
|Colorado
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|122
|131
|Stockton
|44
|18
|21
|4
|1
|41
|154
|179
|Ontario
|40
|13
|21
|4
|2
|32
|120
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3
Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5
Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Hartford 2
WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Rockford 5, Chicago 2
San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0
Colorado 3, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
San Jose 6, Stockton 4
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
