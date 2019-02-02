Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

February 2, 2019 6:47 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 47 31 11 5 0 67 158 134
Lehigh Valley 46 25 16 3 2 55 157 145
Bridgeport 47 24 17 4 2 54 145 150
Providence 46 23 16 6 1 53 149 132
Springfield 47 21 16 6 4 52 162 152
WB/Scranton 46 23 18 4 1 51 152 138
Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138
Hartford 46 19 22 3 2 43 137 161
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 44 27 13 3 1 58 146 131
Syracuse 42 26 13 2 1 55 158 113
Toronto 46 24 16 3 3 54 161 157
Utica 47 23 19 3 2 51 147 164
Cleveland 44 21 18 4 1 47 131 152
Laval 47 19 20 4 4 46 122 134
Binghamton 49 20 24 5 0 45 134 168
Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 48 26 15 3 4 59 142 138
Iowa 46 24 15 4 3 55 154 132
Chicago 45 24 15 5 1 54 158 134
Milwaukee 47 22 17 7 1 52 128 129
Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142
San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130
Rockford 47 20 19 3 5 48 110 132
Manitoba 44 20 19 3 2 45 113 137
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 40 26 8 2 4 58 137 102
Bakersfield 43 25 15 2 1 53 144 121
San Diego 41 23 13 2 3 51 147 132
Tucson 41 23 14 3 1 50 135 125
Colorado 42 21 17 3 1 46 122 131
Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183
Ontario 40 13 21 4 2 32 120 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5

Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Rockford 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Laval 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 2

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

