All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 48 31 11 6 0 68 158 135 Lehigh Valley 46 25 16 3 2 55 157 145 Providence 47 24 16 6 1 55 150 132 Bridgeport 47 24 17 4 2 54 145 150 Springfield 47 21 16 6 4 52 162 152 WB/Scranton 46 23 18 4 1 51 152 138 Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138 Hartford 47 19 23 3 2 43 138 165 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 45 28 13 3 1 60 150 132 Syracuse 42 26 13 2 1 55 158 113 Toronto 46 24 16 3 3 54 161 157 Utica 47 23 19 3 2 51 147 164 Cleveland 44 21 18 4 1 47 131 152 Laval 47 19 20 4 4 46 122 134 Binghamton 49 20 24 5 0 45 134 168 Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 48 26 15 3 4 59 142 138 Iowa 46 24 15 4 3 55 154 132 Chicago 45 24 15 5 1 54 158 134 Milwaukee 47 22 17 7 1 52 128 129 Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142 San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130 Rockford 47 20 19 3 5 48 110 132 Manitoba 44 20 19 3 2 45 113 137 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 40 26 8 2 4 58 137 102 Bakersfield 43 25 15 2 1 53 144 121 San Diego 41 23 13 2 3 51 147 132 Tucson 41 23 14 3 1 50 135 125 Colorado 42 21 17 3 1 46 122 131 Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183 Ontario 40 13 21 4 2 32 120 165

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5

Advertisement

Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Rockford 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Laval 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 2

Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester 4, Hartford 1

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.