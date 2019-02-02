|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|48
|31
|11
|6
|0
|68
|158
|135
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|25
|17
|3
|2
|55
|158
|147
|Providence
|47
|24
|16
|6
|1
|55
|150
|132
|Bridgeport
|47
|24
|17
|4
|2
|54
|145
|150
|Springfield
|48
|21
|17
|6
|4
|52
|165
|156
|WB/Scranton
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|152
|138
|Hershey
|45
|22
|20
|0
|3
|47
|118
|139
|Hartford
|47
|19
|23
|3
|2
|43
|138
|165
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|45
|28
|13
|3
|1
|60
|150
|132
|Syracuse
|43
|27
|13
|2
|1
|57
|164
|116
|Toronto
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|161
|157
|Utica
|48
|24
|19
|3
|2
|53
|151
|167
|Cleveland
|45
|21
|19
|4
|1
|47
|134
|158
|Binghamton
|50
|21
|24
|5
|0
|47
|137
|170
|Laval
|47
|19
|20
|4
|4
|46
|122
|134
|Belleville
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|142
|156
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|48
|26
|15
|3
|4
|59
|142
|138
|Iowa
|46
|24
|15
|4
|3
|55
|154
|132
|Chicago
|45
|24
|15
|5
|1
|54
|158
|134
|Milwaukee
|47
|22
|17
|7
|1
|52
|128
|129
|Texas
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|152
|142
|San Antonio
|46
|23
|21
|2
|0
|48
|122
|130
|Rockford
|47
|20
|19
|3
|5
|48
|110
|132
|Manitoba
|44
|20
|19
|3
|2
|45
|113
|137
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|40
|26
|8
|2
|4
|58
|137
|102
|Bakersfield
|43
|25
|15
|2
|1
|53
|144
|121
|San Diego
|41
|23
|13
|2
|3
|51
|147
|132
|Tucson
|41
|23
|14
|3
|1
|50
|135
|125
|Colorado
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|122
|131
|Stockton
|45
|18
|22
|4
|1
|41
|156
|183
|Ontario
|40
|13
|21
|4
|2
|32
|120
|165
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3
Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5
Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Hartford 2
WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Rockford 5, Chicago 2
San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0
Colorado 3, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
San Jose 6, Stockton 4
Toronto 3, Laval 0
San Jose 4, Stockton 2
Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
