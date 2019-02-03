All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 48 31 11 6 0 68 158 135 Bridgeport 48 25 17 4 2 56 147 151 Lehigh Valley 47 25 17 3 2 55 158 147 Providence 47 24 16 6 1 55 150 132 Springfield 48 21 17 6 4 52 165 156 WB/Scranton 47 23 19 4 1 51 153 140 Hershey 45 22 20 0 3 47 118 139 Hartford 47 19 23 3 2 43 138 165 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 45 28 13 3 1 60 150 132 Syracuse 43 27 13 2 1 57 164 116 Toronto 46 24 16 3 3 54 161 157 Utica 48 24 19 3 2 53 151 167 Cleveland 45 21 19 4 1 47 134 158 Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170 Laval 47 19 20 4 4 46 122 134 Belleville 47 20 23 2 2 44 142 156 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 48 26 15 3 4 59 142 138 Chicago 46 25 15 5 1 56 163 136 Iowa 46 24 15 4 3 55 154 132 Milwaukee 48 22 17 8 1 53 130 132 Rockford 48 21 19 3 5 50 113 134 Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142 San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130 Manitoba 45 20 20 3 2 45 115 142 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 40 26 8 2 4 58 137 102 Bakersfield 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 123 San Diego 41 23 13 2 3 51 147 132 Tucson 42 23 14 4 1 51 139 130 Colorado 43 22 17 3 1 48 127 135 Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183 Ontario 41 13 22 4 2 32 122 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5

Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT

Advertisement

Syracuse 4, Utica 0

Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT

Rochester 3, Binghamton 2

Springfield 5, Hartford 2

WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Rockford 5, Chicago 2

San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0

Colorado 3, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2

San Diego 6, Ontario 1

San Jose 6, Stockton 4

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 3, Laval 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 2

Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO

Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1

Utica 4, Springfield 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 2

Colorado 5, Tucson 4, OT

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.