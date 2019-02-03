|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|48
|31
|11
|6
|0
|68
|158
|135
|Bridgeport
|48
|25
|17
|4
|2
|56
|147
|151
|Lehigh Valley
|47
|25
|17
|3
|2
|55
|158
|147
|Providence
|47
|24
|16
|6
|1
|55
|150
|132
|Springfield
|48
|21
|17
|6
|4
|52
|165
|156
|WB/Scranton
|47
|23
|19
|4
|1
|51
|153
|140
|Hershey
|45
|22
|20
|0
|3
|47
|118
|139
|Hartford
|47
|19
|23
|3
|2
|43
|138
|165
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|45
|28
|13
|3
|1
|60
|150
|132
|Syracuse
|43
|27
|13
|2
|1
|57
|164
|116
|Toronto
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|161
|157
|Utica
|48
|24
|19
|3
|2
|53
|151
|167
|Cleveland
|45
|21
|19
|4
|1
|47
|134
|158
|Binghamton
|50
|21
|24
|5
|0
|47
|137
|170
|Laval
|47
|19
|20
|4
|4
|46
|122
|134
|Belleville
|47
|20
|23
|2
|2
|44
|142
|156
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|48
|26
|15
|3
|4
|59
|142
|138
|Chicago
|46
|25
|15
|5
|1
|56
|163
|136
|Iowa
|47
|24
|16
|4
|3
|55
|155
|136
|Milwaukee
|48
|22
|17
|8
|1
|53
|130
|132
|Rockford
|48
|21
|19
|3
|5
|50
|113
|134
|Texas
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|152
|142
|San Antonio
|46
|23
|21
|2
|0
|48
|122
|130
|Manitoba
|45
|20
|20
|3
|2
|45
|115
|142
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|40
|26
|8
|2
|4
|58
|137
|102
|Bakersfield
|44
|26
|15
|2
|1
|55
|150
|123
|San Diego
|42
|24
|13
|2
|3
|53
|151
|133
|Tucson
|42
|23
|14
|4
|1
|51
|139
|130
|Colorado
|43
|22
|17
|3
|1
|48
|127
|135
|Stockton
|45
|18
|22
|4
|1
|41
|156
|183
|Ontario
|41
|13
|22
|4
|2
|32
|122
|171
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Lehigh Valley 7, Bridgeport 5
Providence 2, Charlotte 1, OT
Syracuse 4, Utica 0
Toronto 1, Laval 0, OT
Rochester 3, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Hartford 2
WB/Scranton 7, Cleveland 2
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Rockford 5, Chicago 2
San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 0
Colorado 3, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 4, Iowa 2
San Diego 6, Ontario 1
San Jose 6, Stockton 4
Toronto 3, Laval 0
San Jose 4, Stockton 2
Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO
Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1
Utica 4, Springfield 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 2
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Bakersfield 6, Ontario 2
Colorado 5, Tucson 4, OT
San Diego 4, Iowa 1
Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.
