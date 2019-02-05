Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

February 5, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 49 32 11 6 0 70 161 136
Bridgeport 49 26 17 4 2 58 150 153
Lehigh Valley 47 25 17 3 2 55 158 147
Providence 47 24 16 6 1 55 150 132
Springfield 48 21 17 6 4 52 165 156
WB/Scranton 47 23 19 4 1 51 153 140
Hershey 46 23 20 0 3 49 121 141
Hartford 48 19 23 3 3 44 140 168
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 45 28 13 3 1 60 150 132
Syracuse 43 27 13 2 1 57 164 116
Toronto 46 24 16 3 3 54 161 157
Utica 48 24 19 3 2 53 151 167
Cleveland 46 21 20 4 1 47 135 161
Binghamton 50 21 24 5 0 47 137 170
Laval 47 19 20 4 4 46 122 134
Belleville 48 20 23 2 3 45 144 159
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 48 26 15 3 4 59 142 138
Chicago 46 25 15 5 1 56 163 136
Iowa 47 24 16 4 3 55 155 136
Milwaukee 48 22 17 8 1 53 130 132
Rockford 48 21 19 3 5 50 113 134
Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142
San Antonio 46 23 21 2 0 48 122 130
Manitoba 45 20 20 3 2 45 115 142
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 40 26 8 2 4 58 137 102
Bakersfield 44 26 15 2 1 55 150 123
San Diego 42 24 13 2 3 53 151 133
Tucson 42 23 14 4 1 51 139 130
Colorado 43 22 17 3 1 48 127 135
Stockton 45 18 22 4 1 41 156 183
Ontario 41 13 22 4 2 32 122 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO

Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1

Utica 4, Springfield 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Bakersfield 6, Ontario 2

Colorado 5, Tucson 4, OT

San Diego 4, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Hershey 3, Belleville 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, SO

Charlotte 3, Cleveland 1

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Toronto, 4 p.m.

